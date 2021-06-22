Mabuza was first appointed to the Eskom board by President [[Cyril Ramaphosa]] in January 2018. Following the departure of the group chief executive [[Phakamani Hadebe]] in July 2019, he assumed the responsibility of the acting chief executive. He resigned from the organisation in January 2020.<ref name="IO"> Given Majola, [https://www.iol.co.za/business-report/companies/jabu-mabuza-a-fearless-business-leader-and-true-patriot-6e9793b1-c73e-4e00-9fae-a8e1c9739f23 Jabu Mabuza a fearless business leader and true patriot], ''IOL'', Published: June 20, 2021, Retrieved: June 22, 2021 </ref>

Mabuza was first appointed to the Eskom board by President [[Cyril Ramaphosa]] in January 2018. Following the departure of the group chief executive [[Phakamani Hadebe]] in July 2019, he assumed the responsibility of the acting chief executive. He resigned from the organisation in January 2020.<ref name="IO">[https://www.iol.co.za/business-report/companies/jabu-mabuza-a-fearless-business-leader-and-true-patriot-6e9793b1-c73e-4e00-9fae-a8e1c9739f23 </ref>

At the time of his death, Jabu Mabuza was Sun International Limited chairman and the lead independent non-executive director on the board of the MultiChoice Group.<ref name="IOL"/>

At the time of his death, Jabu Mabuza was Sun International Limited chairman and the lead independent non-executive director on the board of the MultiChoice Group.<ref name="IOL"/>

Jabulane Mabuza was a South African businessman and the former Eskom board chair. He passed away due to Covid-19 complications on 16 June 2021.

Career

At the time of his death, Jabu Mabuza was Sun International Limited chairman and the lead independent non-executive director on the board of the MultiChoice Group.[1]

Mabuza was first appointed to the Eskom board by President Cyril Ramaphosa in January 2018. Following the departure of the group chief executive Phakamani Hadebe in July 2019, he assumed the responsibility of the acting chief executive. He resigned from the organisation in January 2020.[2]

Awards & Honours

In 2017, the University of Witwatersrand awarded him with an Honorary Doctor of Commerce degree in recognition of his entrepreneurship achievements and his contribution to the South African economy.[1]

Death

Mabuza passed away due to Covid-19 complications aged 63. His family confirmed on 16 June 2021.[1]