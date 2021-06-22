He was the former chief executive and chairman of Tsogo Sun, chairman of Telkom and founder and leader of the Foundation for African Business and Consumer Services.<ref name="SL">Sandile Zungu, [https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/opinion/columnists/2021-06-22-jabu-mabuza-a-patriot-and-crucial-business-leader/ Jabu Mabuza, a patriot and crucial business leader], ''SowetanLive'', Published: June 22 , 2021, Retrieved: June 22, 2021</ref>

Jabulane Mabuza was a South African businessman and the former Eskom board chair. He passed away due to Covid-19 complications on 16 June 2021.

Career

He rose from humble beginnings as a taxi owner to become one of the first black casino and hospitality owners and then chair of some of SA’s biggest companies, including Eskom, Telkom and AB InBev.

He was a widely admired business leader, serving as the president of Business Unity SA and chair of Business Leadership SA, and was a great salesman for SA Inc at global investment gatherings such as World Economic Forum in Davos. He took part in the B20 G20 delegation to the B20/G20 summits.

Mabuza was particularly acclaimed for his role at Telkom where he played a pivotal role alongside CEO Sipho Maseko in turning the company around, serving two terms and creating a successful example of a public-private partnership.[1]



At the time of his death, Jabu Mabuza was serving as Sun International Limited chairman and the lead independent non-executive director on the board of the MultiChoice Group.[2]

Mabuza was first appointed to the Eskom board by President Cyril Ramaphosa in January 2018. Following the departure of the group chief executive Phakamani Hadebe in July 2019, he assumed the responsibility of the acting chief executive. He resigned from the organisation in January 2020. He used his resignation to apologise for Eskom's inability to meet power demand.[3]

After leaving Eskom, Mabuza served as board chairman for financial technology company Net1.[4]

He was the former chief executive and chairman of Tsogo Sun, chairman of Telkom and founder and leader of the Foundation for African Business and Consumer Services.[5]

Awards & Honours

In 2017, the University of Witwatersrand awarded him with an Honorary Doctor of Commerce degree in recognition of his entrepreneurship achievements and his contribution to the South African economy.[2]

Death

Mabuza passed away due to Covid-19 complications aged 63. His family confirmed on 16 June 2021.[2]