Jabulani Mangezi popularly known as JB is a Zimbabwean radio personality. He is a radio presenter and newsreader at Diamond FM.

Background

JB was born and brought up in Sakubva, Mutare.[1]

Education

Jabulani Mangezi went to school at Dangare Primary School. He did his high school education at Sakubva High School.[1]

Career

Apart from being a newsreader and radio presenter, Jabulani "JB" Mangena is also DiamondFM Radio liaison officer. He helps with programming and assists with everyday human resources management issues on and at the station.[1]