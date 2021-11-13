Difference between revisions of "Jabulani ‘JB’ Mangezi"
Jabulani Mangezi popularly known as JB is a Zimbabwean radio personality. He is a radio presenter and newsreader at Diamond FM.
Background
JB was born and brought up in Sakubva, Mutare.[1]
Education
Jabulani Mangezi went to school at Dangare Primary School. He did his high school education at Sakubva High School.[1]
Career
Apart from being a newsreader and radio presenter, Jabulani "JB" Mangena is also DiamondFM Radio liaison officer. He helps with programming and assists with everyday human resources management issues on and at the station.[1]
