Latest revision as of 12:53, 13 November 2021
Jabulani Mangezi popularly known as JB is a Zimbabwean radio personality. He is a radio presenter and newsreader at Diamond FM.
Background
JB was born and brought up in Sakubva, Mutare.[1]
Education
Jabulani Mangezi went to school at Dangare Primary School. He did his high school education at Sakubva High School.[1]
Career
Apart from being a newsreader and radio presenter, Jabulani "JB" Mangena is also DiamondFM Radio liaison officer. He helps with programming and assists with everyday human resources management issues on and at the station.[1]
Morris Mtisi, Radio changed my life: JB, The Manica Post, Published: March 23, 2021, Retrieved: November 13, 2021