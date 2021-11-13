Pindula

[[File:JABULANI-MANGEZI.jpg|thumb|right|Jabulani ‘JB’ Mangezi]] '''Jabulani Mangezi''' popularly known as '''JB''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] radio personality. He is a radio presenter and newsreader at [[Diamond FM]].
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
Jabulani Mangezi popularly known as JB is a Zimbabwean radio personality. He is a radio presenter and newsreader at Diamond FM.
|image= JABULANI-MANGEZI.jpg
 
Jabulani ‘JB’ Mangezi

Background

JB was born and brought up in Sakubva, Mutare.[1]

Education

Jabulani Mangezi went to school at Dangare Primary School. He did his high school education at Sakubva High School.[1]

Career

Apart from being a newsreader and radio presenter, Jabulani "JB" Mangena is also DiamondFM Radio liaison officer. He helps with programming and assists with everyday human resources management issues on and at the station.[1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 Morris Mtisi, Radio changed my life: JB, The Manica Post, Published: March 23, 2021, Retrieved: November 13, 2021
