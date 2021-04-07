Difference between revisions of "Jabulani Mtunzi"

In July 2018, Jabulani Mtunzi was elected to Ward 15 Chitungwiza Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 2224 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 15 Chitungwiza Municipality with 2224 votes, beating Blessing Munyaradzi Shamba of Zanu PF with 1949 votes, Fungayi Chigumbu of ZIPP with 43 votes, Perpetua Mataba of PRC with 34 votes, and Tendai Zvavamwini of ZDU with 34 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

