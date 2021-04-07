Difference between revisions of "Jabulani Mtunzi"
In July 2018, Jabulani Mtunzi was elected to Ward 15 Chitungwiza Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 2224 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 15 Chitungwiza Municipality with 2224 votes, beating Blessing Munyaradzi Shamba of Zanu PF with 1949 votes, Fungayi Chigumbu of ZIPP with 43 votes, Perpetua Mataba of PRC with 34 votes, and Tendai Zvavamwini of ZDU with 34 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020