Jabulani Ncube also known as Joy Boy Jabulani Ncube or simply JB is a Zimbabwean radio personality. Ncube works for Radio Zimbabwe as a presenter.
Background
He has two children with his former wife Pamela Maruta.[1]
Education
Jabulani Ncube attended Gwanda Government Secondary School.
Maintenance Issue
In March 2018, Jabulani Ncube was dragged to court by his former wife, Pamela Maruta. He appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mrs Blessing Murwisi for contravening Section 23(1) of the Maintenance Act.
Ncube pleaded not guilty and the case was postponed to March 23. The prosecutor, Mr Tendai Katonha, alleged that on September 9, 2013, a Chitungwiza court ordered Ncube to pay $200 monthly towards the upkeep of his two minor children. It is alleged that he never made any payments and his arrears ballooned to $10 600.[2]
References
- ↑ Pasuwa fined for illegal occupation of land, The Herald, Published: March 16, 2018, Retrieved: November 23, 2021