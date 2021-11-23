|description= Jabulani Ncube also known as Joy Boy Jabulani Ncube or simply JB is a Zimbabwean radio personality. Ncube works for Radio Zimbabwe as a presenter.

Ncube pleaded not guilty and the case was postponed to March 23. The prosecutor, Mr Tendai Katonha, alleged that on September 9, 2013, a Chitungwiza court ordered Ncube to pay $200 monthly towards the upkeep of his two minor children. It is alleged that he never made any payments and his arrears ballooned to $10 600.<ref name=" H ">[https://www.herald.co.zw/pasuwa-fined-for-illegal-occupation-of-land/ Pasuwa fined for illegal occupation of land], ''The Herald'', Published: March 16, 2018, Retrieved: November 23, 2021</ref>

Ncube pleaded not guilty and the case was postponed to March 23. The prosecutor, Mr Tendai Katonha, alleged that on September 9, 2013, a Chitungwiza court ordered Ncube to pay $200 monthly towards the upkeep of his two minor children. It is alleged that he never made any payments and his arrears ballooned to $10 600.<ref name=" Herald ">[https://www.herald.co.zw/pasuwa-fined-for-illegal-occupation-of-land/ Pasuwa fined for illegal occupation of land], ''The Herald'', Published: March 16, 2018, Retrieved: November 23, 2021</ref>

In March 2018, Jabulani Ncube was dragged to court by his former wife, Pamela Maruta. He appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mrs Blessing Murwisi for contravening Section 23(1) of the Maintenance Act.

In March 2018, Jabulani Ncube was dragged to court by his former wife, Pamela Maruta. He appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mrs Blessing Murwisi for contravening Section 23(1) of the Maintenance Act.



Jabulani Ncube also known as Joy Boy Jabulani Ncube or simply JB is a Zimbabwean radio personality. Ncube works for Radio Zimbabwe as a presenter.

Background

Children

He has two children with his former wife Pamela Maruta.[1]

Education

Jabulani Ncube attended Gwanda Government Secondary School.

Maintenance Issue

In March 2018, Jabulani Ncube was dragged to court by his former wife, Pamela Maruta. He appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mrs Blessing Murwisi for contravening Section 23(1) of the Maintenance Act.

Ncube pleaded not guilty and the case was postponed to March 23. The prosecutor, Mr Tendai Katonha, alleged that on September 9, 2013, a Chitungwiza court ordered Ncube to pay $200 monthly towards the upkeep of his two minor children. It is alleged that he never made any payments and his arrears ballooned to $10 600.[1]