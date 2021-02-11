Difference between revisions of "Jabulani Thembani"
'''Jabulani Thembani''' was a Zimbabwean politician and Mayor of Harare]] from 1988to 1989.
[[Category:Harare Mayors]]
Jabulani Thembani was a Zimbabwean politician and Mayor of Harare from 1988 to 1989.