Difference between revisions of "Jabulani Thembani"

'''Jabulani Thembani''' was a Zimbabwean politician and [[Mayor of Harare]] from '''1988''' to '''1989'''.
  
 
Jabulani Thembani

Jabulani Thembani was a Zimbabwean politician and Mayor of Harare from 1988 to 1989.

References

