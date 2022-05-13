|description= Jabulani "Mjay" Zama is a South African businessman and owner of Eyadini Lounge in Umlazi, Durban.

Background

Zama was born and bred in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal. [1]

Business Career

Zama started out as a policeman who then went into the towing business, driving his own tow trucks in Umlazi.

Zama then started a construction company called Jigga Man Civil and Plant Hire. Jabulani "Mjay" Zama then ventured into the hospitality industry with Eyadini Lounge which he built from scratch in 2009. The business only started operating in 2011.[1] He said that the shisanyama only started picking up in 2014. The property that Eyadini Lounge is built on was previously a scrap yard and which is why Zama decided to call the venue Eyadini which when directly translated simply means “at the yard”.[2]

Drug Raid

In February 2017, Eyadini Lounge was raided by the police on information that drugs were being sold at his restaurant.

Eyadini Lounge was raided by the Hawks from Mpumalanga and members of the organised crime unit on 9 February 2017. According to a newspaper report, Hawks confirmed the raid but found no drugs on the premises.

Jabulani Zama blamed his rivals for the raid saying they might have been trying to tarnish his business.[3]

Tax Debt

In 2019, Jabulani Zama auctioned his luxurious Rolls-Royce Phantom and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63, worth at least R8 million at the time, to pay his tax debt. Keith Green from Park Village Auctions auctioned the cars on Zama’s behalf.

He admitted to City Press that he owed the South African Revenue Service (Sars) millions, but insisted he had made arrangements with Sars to reduce his debt by paying monthly instalments. Zama declined to disclose how much he owed Sars.[4]

Health Problems

In May 2022, there were rumours that Jabulani “Mjay” Zama was critically ill and in hospital.

Speaking to Daily Sun, Zama confirmed that he had been admitted to hospital but denied being critical. He said he was suffering from gout.[5]