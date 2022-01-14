Jack Hundah was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980. [1]

Personal Details

Born: 1923, Mrewa.







School / Education

Mrewa Mission School.



Service / Career

1946 - started own business in Mrewa. Listened to politicians speak on inequalities.

1950 - joined Southern Rhodesian Association.

1956 - joined Youth League, then ANC.

1957 - moved to Highlands, local politics.

1960 - joined NDP.

1980 - Elected to House of Assembly for Zanu PF Mashonaland East.



