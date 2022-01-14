Difference between revisions of "Jack Hundah"
Jack Hundah was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980. [1]
Personal Details
Born: 1923, Mrewa.
School / Education
Service / Career
1946 - started own business in Mrewa. Listened to politicians speak on inequalities.
1950 - joined Southern Rhodesian Association.
1956 - joined Youth League, then ANC.
1957 - moved to Highlands, local politics.
1960 - joined NDP.
1980 - Elected to House of Assembly for Zanu PF Mashonaland East.
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 13 January 2022