Background

Jack Mwiimbu was born on 23 July 1959.[1]

Education

AHZ

Cambridge School Certificate

LLB

LPQE Certificate[1]

Political Career

Jack Mwiimbu has held the Monze Central seat for five consecutive terms.[2]

In 2021 when he was re-contesting the Monze Central seat, Mwiimbu said he was seeking reelection for the last time so that he could help his party president Hakainde Hichilema become head of State. He said if Hichilema won the election he would not contest the next election.

Mwiimbu said:

"I have been elected for four terms. At no point did I impose myself on the people of Monze. I am working on taking our president (Mr Hichilema) to State House, after which you will not see me here (Monze) again. I have not stopped anyone from challenging me. Anyone is free to do so because Zambia is a democratic country."

[3]

Mwiimbu is also UPND chairperson for legal and constitutional affairs.