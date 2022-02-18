In July 2018, Jack Tongai was elected to Ward 7 Bindura Municipality, for MDC Alliance with 432 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 7 Bindura Municipality with 432 votes, beating Ferris Masumba of Zanu PF with 240 votes, Richard Mundoka, independent, with 137 votes, and Getrude Mafirokureva of PRC with 18 votes. [1]

Events

