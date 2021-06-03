|description= Dr Jacqueline Chimhanzi is a Zimbabwean academic. Dr Chimhanzi is the CEO of the African Leadership Institute.

Dr '''Jacqueline Chimhanzi''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] academic. Dr Chimhanzi is the CEO of the African Leadership Institute.

Background

Husband

Arthur Mutambara

Education

Dr Chimhanzi holds a BSc (Hons), MBA (with Distinction) and a PhD (Strategic Marketing), all from Cardiff Business School, UK.[1]

Career

Chimhanzi is the CEO of the African Leadership Institute which works with Oxford University to develop a new generation of African leaders. Before her appointment as CEO of the African Leadership Institute, Dr Chimhanzi was the Senior Strategist of the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa (IDC) and played a key role in a major strategic review exercise that sought to enhance the Corporation’s impact by redefining how and where it invests.

Dr Chimhanzi also worked for Deloitte Consulting as a Strategy Lead. As part of her job, she led project teams on diverse client engagements, interrogating and informing the strategies of major entities in the power, oil and gas, steel, and brewery industries. Whilst at Deloitte, she was instrumental in setting up the Deloitte Africa Desk and advised clients on accessing opportunities on the African continent. Prior to Deloitte, she worked with branding agencies, Added Value, and HKLM.

She is a member of the World Economic Forum’s Africa Regional Strategy Group and is an independent non-executive board member of the JSE-listed ADvTECH Group – Africa’s largest private education provider – and sits on the Audit, Nomination and Risk committees.

Dr Jackie Chimhanzi also serves as an independent non-executive board member of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, as a member of the Remuneration Committee, and as Chair of the Social & Ethics Committee. She is also the Chair of that Board’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Committee.

In 2021 she was appointed a member of ONE’s Africa Policy Advisory Board to serve on the International Board of Trustees of AFS, headquartered in New York. One Campaign is a global charity organisation fighting extreme poverty and preventable diseases in Africa.

Chimhanzi was appointed together with former Finland Prime Minister Alexander Stubb.

One Campaign is the brainchild of American musician and humanitarian, Paul David Hewson, known by his stage name Bono.

She has spoken/chaired panel discussions at eminent Africa-focused fora convened by the African Development Bank, the World Economic Forum Africa, the Rockefeller Foundation, AGRA, Brand Africa, and the New York Forum on Africa.

Dr Chimhanzi has also addressed the European Parliament on trade and economic development in Africa.[2][3][4]

Academics

As an academic, Dr Chimhanzi lectured Marketing as well as Strategy and authored and co-authored papers in peer-reviewed leading academic journals such as the European Journal of Marketing, the Journal of Marketing Management (UK), the Journal of Business Research (US) and presented her work at various international fora. Her PhD research focused on enhancing companies’ capabilities in executing their marketing strategies.[2][3]

Honours & Awards

2010 Archbishop Tutu Leadership Fellow

Forbes' 2012 20 Youngest Power Women in Africa – women under 45 shaping the narrative of Africa’s rising.

In 2020, she was featured on the “100 Most Reputable Africans” list.

In 2019, she was on the “100 Most Influential African Women” list.[3][2]



