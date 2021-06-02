I would like to urge the purveyors of these falsehoods to desist from such hideous acts as they negatively impact on families. They strain relationships and in the process destroy careers. I have since sought legal advice from my lawyers concerning this unfortunate incident with a view to stop the circulation of such hurtful lies and to bring the perpetrators of fake news to book.

Jackie gets paid for promoting brands and events on her Instagram. She is a philanthropist and this year she hosted the Jackie Ngarande Tea to feed the homeless. She is the goodwill ambassador for [[Simuka Africa]].<ref name="yv">[http://youthvillage.co.zw/2017/10/10-things-you-didnt-know-about-jackie-ngarande/ 10 things you didn't know about Jackie Ngarande], ''Youth Village, Published: 10 October 2017, Retrieved: 12 January 2018''</ref>

Jacqueline Tinovimba Ngarande (popularly known as just Jackie) is a Zimbabwean model, socialite and philanthropist. She is a brand ambassador for Simuka Africa (a Youth focused NGO). Jackie is the founder and leader of an organisation called JNF, which assists the disadvantaged with school fees. She has on some occasions facilitated meals for the homeless.

Jackie is one of the most followed Zimbabwean socialites on social media, with over 60,000 followers on Instagram.

Background

Born, 20 October 1990, to her now later father, Evans Ngarande, and mother Evelyn Chiwandamira in Rusape, Jackie was raised by her mother after her father passed away while she was still 9. She did her primary education at Greengrove Primary School, and Tafara 1 Primary School. She proceeded to Tafara 1 high and then Rota High School in Murewa for secondary. Her mother also later passed away in 2007 when she was 17.

Career

Her modelling career began around 2012 when she was crowned Miss Global First Princess.[1] She said she owed her success to modelling guru Mercy Mushaninga who groomed her.[2]

Relationship With Mthuli Ncube Reports

06 April 2020 Ref: Jacqueline Tinovimbika Ngarande Press Statement For Immediate release. This press statement is with reference to news stories that widely circulated on social media and online publications concerning an alleged relationship/affair between myself and a certain minister of the Government of Zimbabwe. These allegations are malicious, unfounded and an attempt to damage my image and reputation and also to tarnish the image and reputation of all those mentioned in the stories including my long time friend Miss P Nare. I do not have have a relationship with the said minister either personally or professionally, and like any other citizen of Zimbabwe, I have only read about him in the newspapers due to the nature of his work. I would like to urge the purveyors of these falsehoods to desist from such hideous acts as they negatively impact on families. They strain relationships and in the process destroy careers. I have since sought legal advice from my lawyers concerning this unfortunate incident with a view to stop the circulation of such hurtful lies and to bring the perpetrators of fake news to book. Yours Sincerely Jacqueline Tinovimbika Ngarande

Trivia

Jackie is friends with Pokello Nare and Mudiwa Hood.

Jackie has said her role models and source of inspiration are her late mother and Oliver Mtukudzi. [6]

She reads a lot and enjoys writing scripts and projects