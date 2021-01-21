Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Jackson Mathembu Death"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Jackson Mthembu''' was a South African politician and member of the ANC where he served as a National Executive Committee Member. At the time of his death, he was Minister...")
 
(No difference)

Latest revision as of 13:29, 21 January 2021

Jackson Mthembu was a South African politician and member of the ANC where he served as a National Executive Committee Member. At the time of his death, he was Minister in the Presidency.

Details

In a statement released on Twitter, Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed Mathembu's death. He said Mathembu had passed away from COVID-19-related complications.

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Jackson_Mathembu_Death&oldid=97688"