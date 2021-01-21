Difference between revisions of "Jackson Mathembu Death"
Jackson Mthembu was a South African politician and member of the ANC where he served as a National Executive Committee Member. At the time of his death, he was Minister in the Presidency.
Details
In a statement released on Twitter, Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed Mathembu's death. He said Mathembu had passed away from COVID-19-related complications.