Jackson Mthembu was a South African politician and member of the ANC where he served as a National Executive Committee Member. At the time of his death, he was Minister in the Presidency.

Death

Jackson Mthembu died on 21 January 2021. In a statement released on Twitter, Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed Mathembu's death. He said Mathembu had passed away from COVID-19-related complications.

