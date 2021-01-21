Difference between revisions of "Jackson Mthembu"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Jackson Mthembu''' was a South African politician and member of the ANC where he served as a National Executive Committee Member. At the time of his death, he was Minis...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(→Career)
|(5 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Jackson Mthembu''' was a South African politician and member of the [[ANC]] where he served as a National Executive Committee Member. At the time of his death, he was Minister in the Presidency.
|+
'''Jackson Mthembu''' was a South African politician and member of the [[ANC]] where he served as a National Executive Committee Member. At the time of his death, he was Minister in the Presidency.
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Death==
==Death==
Jackson Mthembu died on 21 January 2021. In a statement released on Twitter, [[Cyril Ramaphosa]] confirmed Mathembu's death. He said Mathembu had passed away from [[COVID-19]]-related complications.
Jackson Mthembu died on 21 January 2021. In a statement released on Twitter, [[Cyril Ramaphosa]] confirmed Mathembu's death. He said Mathembu had passed away from [[COVID-19]]-related complications.
|+
|+
|+
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title= Jackson Mthembu Biography, Death
|+
|title= Jackson Mthembu Biography, Death
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Jackson Mthembu, Jackson Mthembu death, Jackson Mthembu died, Jackson Mthembu cause of death, Jackson Mthembu dies, Jackson Mthembu biography, Jackson Mathembu covid-19
|keywords= Jackson Mthembu, Jackson Mthembu death, Jackson Mthembu died, Jackson Mthembu cause of death, Jackson Mthembu dies, Jackson Mthembu biography, Jackson Mathembu covid-19
Revision as of 14:02, 21 January 2021
Jackson Mphikwa Mthembu was a South African politician and member of the ANC where he served as a National Executive Committee Member. At the time of his death, he was Minister in the Presidency.
Background
Age
Mthembu was born and bred in Witbank (Emalahleni) in 1958, Mpumalanga Province.[1]
Wife
Mthembu was married to Thembi Mthembu.[1]
Children
The number and names of Mthembu's children are unknown at the time.
Education
He did his secondary education at Elukhanyisweni Secondary School in Witbank where he was a student leader during the 1976 students’ Uprisings. Mthembu proceeded to the University of Fort Hare where he was expelled in 1980 because of his involvement in student activism.[1]
Career
ANC
After the unbanning of political parties in 1990, Mthembu led the Witbank branch of the ANC.
Between 1990 and 1994 he worked fulltime as ANC spokesman in Mpumalanga and participated as ANC staff component at the CODESA negotiations.
He served in several strategic roles including as a member of the ANC Mpumalanga Provincial Executive Committee. Since 2007 Mthembu was part of the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC).
After the first democratic elections in 1994, he was part of the first ANC Members of Parliament contingent deployed in the then-Senate (now NCOP), where he contributed to the crafting of South Africa's Constitution in the Constituent Assembly then under Cyril Ramaphosa. He was later appointed as MEC in Mpumalanga Province for Public Works, Roads and Transport serving under the successive Premierships of Matthew Phosa and Thabang Makwetla.
From 1995 to 1997 he was the national spokesperson of the ANC under Nelson Mandela. From 2009 to 2014 he was appointed in the same role.
Mthembu also chaired the ANC Caster Semenya Support Committee which included Winnie Mandela. The committee was tasked to give practical support to Caster Semenya against the inhumane treatment, abuse and discrimination she was subjected to by the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF).
The late Mthembu also served as the Chief Whip of the ANC in the National Assembly from 2016 up to the end of the 5th term of parliament in 2019. After the 2019 national and general elections, he was appointed as the Minister in the Presidency.[1]
Death
Jackson Mthembu died on 21 January 2021. In a statement released on Twitter, Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed Mathembu's death. He said Mathembu had passed away from COVID-19-related complications.
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Jackson Mthembu, Mr, South African Government, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 21, 2021