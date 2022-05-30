The company should, instead pay rentals for its factory or still buy the refuse from us'' Mafume fumed. <ref name=" Wastegate- A $300 million scandal unfolding in Harare"> [https://www.zimmorningpost.com/wastegate-a-300-million-scandal-unfolding-in-harare/ Wastegate- A $300 million scandal unfolding in Harare], Zimbabwe Morning Post, Published: 22 May 2022, Retrieved: 24 May 2022''</ref>

In '''May 2022''', Mayor [[Jacob Mafume]] described the deal as “atrocious”. <ref name=" Pomona scandal: Moyo forced HOC to pick SA company, dribbled past PRAZ"> [https://nehandaradio.com/2022/05/24/pomona-scandal-moyo-forced-hoc-to-pick-sa-company-dribbles-past-praz/ Pomona scandal: Moyo forced HOC to pick SA company, dribbled past PRAZ], Nehanda Radio, Published: 24 May 2022, Retrieved: 25 May 2022''</ref> <br/ .

Jacob Mafume (also Jacob Mapfume) is a member of the MDC Alliance, formerly with People's Democratic Party, formerly the MDC Renewal Team, party where he was the party spokesperson. He was elected Mayor of Harare on 3 September 2020 to replace Herbert Gomba who was recalled from his position by MDC-T.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

Jacob Mafume studied at Gokomere High School before enrolling at the University of Zimbabwe where he studied for a Bachelor of Law from 1996 to 2000. [1][2]

Service / Career

General

Mafume is a lawyer with Mapunga Bhatasara Attorneys.[2] He once worked for Retina Properties and Norwegian organisation Studentene og Akademikernes Internasjonale Hjelpefond.[1]

Political

Despite being a founding member of the original MDC [3] Mafume was expelled from the Movement for Democratic Change - Tsvangirayi (MDC-T) after he called called for the resignation of party leader Morgan Tsvangirai together with Elton Mangoma, Promise Mkwananzi and Last Maengahama.[4]

Mafume lost the Harare South Constituency in the 2013 elections. He is also a former University of Zimbabwe students’ union’s secretary general.[3] He holds the position of Deputy Secretary for Local Government in the MDC Alliance. He was elected councilor for Harare Ward 17 (Mt Pleasant) on an MDC Alliance ticket during the July 2018 elections. He was elected Harare Mayor on 3 September 2020 replacing Herbert Gomba.[5]



2018 – elected to Ward 17 Harare Municipality with 4602 votes, beating Evan Mawarire, independent with 2173 votes, Abiyudi Chikandamarango of Zanu PF with 1915 votes and John Morris of ZDU with 72 votes. [6]

Events

Arrest

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume was arrested by the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU) on 25 November 2020 for criminal abuse of office involving illegal parcelling of residential stands. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest saying he was detained at Rhodesville Police Station. It was said that Mafume was involved in the illegal parcelling of stands in Harare and is alleged to have unlawfully allocated residential stands to his sister and secretary. The stands are understood to be in Westlea, Harare.[7]

Suspension

29 January 2021 - Suspended. [[3]]

Jacob Mafume Harare Mayor

Mafume in Mayoral Gear

