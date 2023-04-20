A week before, [[Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) ]] filed an urgent High Court application seeking an order to set aside a resolution to use the city’s devolution funds to pay Georgenix. CHRA was represented by [[Archford Rutanhira]] and [[Evans Moyo]] of the [[Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights]] (ZLHR). <ref name=" Harare cancels Pomona waste deal"> [https://www.newsday.co.zw/thestandard/news/article/2989/harare-cancels-pomona-waste-deal Harare cancels Pomona waste deal], Newsday, Published: 7 August 2022, Retrieved: 20 April 2023''</ref>

A week before, [[Combined Harare Residents Association ]] (CHRA) filed an urgent High Court application seeking an order to set aside a resolution to use the city’s devolution funds to pay Georgenix. CHRA was represented by [[Archford Rutanhira]] and [[Evans Moyo]] of the [[Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights]] (ZLHR). <ref name=" Harare cancels Pomona waste deal"> [https://www.newsday.co.zw/thestandard/news/article/2989/harare-cancels-pomona-waste-deal Harare cancels Pomona waste deal], Newsday, Published: 7 August 2022, Retrieved: 20 April 2023''</ref>

In '''August 2022''', [[Harare City Council]] resolved to cancel the Pomona waste management deal. They also disregarded Local Government minister '''July Moyo'''’s order that council pay a US$1,5 million bill due to Geogenix BV for services rendered in May and June at the Pomona waste management energy plant. Mayor [[Jacob Mafume]] confirmed that the local authority had cancelled the Pomona deal, saying Moyo must go to court if he was unhappy.

In '''August 2022''', [[Harare City Council]] resolved to cancel the Pomona waste management deal. They also disregarded Local Government minister '''July Moyo'''’s order that council pay a US$1,5 million bill due to Geogenix BV for services rendered in May and June at the Pomona waste management energy plant. Mayor [[Jacob Mafume]] confirmed that the local authority had cancelled the Pomona deal, saying Moyo must go to court if he was unhappy.

Jacob Mafume (also Jacob Mapfume) is a member of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), formerly with People's Democratic Party, formerly the MDC Renewal Team, party where he was the party spokesperson. He was elected Mayor of Harare on 3 September 2020 to replace Herbert Gomba who was recalled from his position by MDC-T.

Personal Details

His mother was Maina Mawoneyi Mafume. She died in the early morning of 17 March 2023 at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals after a long battle with heart disease.[1]

School / Education

Jacob Mafume studied at Gokomere High School before enrolling at the University of Zimbabwe where he studied for a Bachelor of Law from 1996 to 2000. [2][3]

Service / Career

General

Mafume is a lawyer with Mapunga Bhatasara Attorneys.[3] He once worked for Retina Properties and Norwegian organisation Studentene og Akademikernes Internasjonale Hjelpefond.[2]

Political

Despite being a founding member of the original MDC [4] Mafume was expelled from the Movement for Democratic Change - Tsvangirayi (MDC-T) after he called called for the resignation of party leader Morgan Tsvangirai together with Elton Mangoma, Promise Mkwananzi and Last Maengahama.[5]

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Harare South returned to Parliament:

Shadreck Mashayamombe of Zanu PF with 20 069 votes or 29.03 percent,

Jacob Mafume of MDC–T with 7 472 votes or 25.70 percent,

of MDC–T with 7 472 votes or 25.70 percent, Cleopas Dube of MDC–N with 772 votes or 5.37 percent,

1 other with 174 votes or 0.60 percent.

Total 29 074 votes

He is also a former University of Zimbabwe students’ union’s secretary general. [4] He holds the position of Deputy Secretary for Local Government in the MDC Alliance. He was elected councilor for Harare Ward 17 (Mt Pleasant) on an MDC Alliance ticket during the July 2018 elections. He was elected Harare Mayor on 3 September 2020 replacing Herbert Gomba. [6]

2018 – elected to Ward 17 Harare Municipality with 4602 votes, beating Evan Mawarire, independent with 2173 votes, Abiyudi Chikandamarango of Zanu PF with 1915 votes and John Morris of ZDU with 72 votes. [7]

Events

Arrest

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume was arrested by the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU) on 25 November 2020 for criminal abuse of office involving illegal parcelling of residential stands. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest saying he was detained at Rhodesville Police Station. It was said that Mafume was involved in the illegal parcelling of stands in Harare and is alleged to have unlawfully allocated residential stands to his sister and secretary. The stands are understood to be in Westlea, Harare.[8]

Suspension

29 January 2021 - Suspended. [[3]]

In May 2022, Mayor Jacob Mafume described the deal as “atrocious”. [9]

. How can the Landlord (Harare City council) pay the tenant (GeoGenix), it is absurd. The company should, instead pay rentals for its factory or still buy the refuse from us Mafume fumed. [10]

Council resolves to cancel deal, August 2022

In August 2022, Harare City Council resolved to cancel the Pomona waste management deal. They also disregarded Local Government minister July Moyo’s order that council pay a US$1,5 million bill due to Geogenix BV for services rendered in May and June at the Pomona waste management energy plant. Mayor Jacob Mafume confirmed that the local authority had cancelled the Pomona deal, saying Moyo must go to court if he was unhappy.

A week before, Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) filed an urgent High Court application seeking an order to set aside a resolution to use the city’s devolution funds to pay Georgenix. CHRA was represented by Archford Rutanhira and Evans Moyo of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR). [11]

Picture Gallery

Jacob Mafume Harare Mayor

Mafume in Mayoral Gear

Further Reading

[12]

References







