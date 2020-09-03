Difference between revisions of "Jacob Mafume"
Revision as of 13:43, 3 September 2020
|Jacob Mafume
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Education
|University of Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Known for
|Being a Politician
|Political party
|MDC Alliance
Jacob Mafume is a Zimbabwean politician who is a member of the MDC Alliance and formerly with People's Democratic Party formerly the MDC Renewal Team party where he is the party spokesperson. He was elected mayor of Harare on 3 September 2020 to replace Herbert Gomba who was recalled from his position by MDC-T.
Education
Jacob Mafume studied at Gokomere High School before enrolling at the University of Zimbabwe where he studied for a Bachelor of Law from 1996 to 2000.[1][2]
General Career
Mafume is a lawyer with Mapunga Bhatasara Attorneys.[2] He once worked for Retina Properties and Norwegian organisation Studentene og Akademikernes Internasjonale Hjelpefond.[1]
Political Career
Despite being a founding member of the original MDC[3] Mafume was expelled from the Movement for Democratic Change - Tsvangirayi (MDC-T) after he called called for the resignation of party leader Morgan Tsvangirai together with Elton Mangoma, Promise Mkwananzi and Last Maengahama.[4]
Mafume lost the Harare South Constituency in the 2013 elections. He is also a former University of Zimbabwe students’ union’s secretary general.[3] He holds the position of Deputy Secretary for Local Government in the MDC Alliance. He was elected Harare Mayor on 3 September 2020 replacing Herbert Gomba.[5]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Jacob Mafume About, Facebook, published: No Date Given, retrieved: July 5, 2016
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 mafume jacob, LinkedIn, published: No Date Given, retrieved: July 5, 2016
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 Cyril Zenda, MDC-T is malicious, vindictive: Renewal Team, Financial Gazette, published: March 26, 2015, retrieved: July 5, 2016
- ↑ Paidamoyo Muzulu, Updated: Mangoma summarily expelled from MDC-T, NewsDay, published: April 11, 2014, retrieved: July 5, 2016
- ↑ [1], 3-Mob, Published: 3 September, 2020, Accessed: 3 September, 2020