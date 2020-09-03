|+Related Profiles You Might Want to See

Mafume lost the Harare South Constituency in the 2013 elections. He is also a former University of Zimbabwe students’ union’s secretary general. <ref name="FG"/> He holds the position of Deputy Secretary for Local Government in the MDC Alliance. He was elected Harare Mayor on 3 September 2020 replacing Herbert Gomba .<ref name=" 3-mob "> [https:// 3-mob . com / news / harare - elects - mafume - as - new - mayor / #.X1DvGHlKhPY ], '' 3-Mob , Published : 3 September , 2020 , Accessed : 3 September , 2020'' </ref >

Despite being a founding member of the original MDC <ref name="FG" >Cyril Zenda, [http://www.financialgazette.co.zw/mdc-t-is-malicious-vindictive-renewal-team / MDC-T is malicious, vindictive: Renewal Team], ''Financial Gazette'', published: March 26, 2015, retrieved: July 5, 2016</ref > Mafume was expelled from the [[Movement for Democratic Change - Tsvangirayi ( MDC -T)]] after he called called for the resignation of party leader [[Morgan Tsvangirai]] together with [[Elton Mangoma]], [[Promise Mkwananzi]] and [[Last Maengahama]] .<ref name=" ND "> Paidamoyo Muzulu, [https:// www . newsday.co.zw / 2014 / 04/11/updated - mangoma - summarily - expelled - mdc - t / Updated: Mangoma summarily expelled from MDC-T ], '' NewsDay'' , published : April 11 , 2014 , retrieved : July 5 , 2016 </ref>

Mafume is a lawyer with Mapunga Bhatasara Attorneys.<ref name="Linked"/> He once worked for Retina Properties and Norwegian organisation Studentene og Akademikernes Internasjonale Hjelpefond.<ref name="Face"/>

Jacob Mafume studied at [[Gokomere High School]] before enrolling at the [[University of Zimbabwe]] where he studied for a Bachelor of Law from 1996 to 2000.<ref name="Face">[https://www.facebook.com/jacob.mafume/about Jacob Mafume About], ''Facebook'', published: No Date Given, retrieved: July 5, 2016</ref><ref name="Linked">[https://zw.linkedin.com/in/mafume-jacob-3938681b mafume jacob], ''LinkedIn'', published: No Date Given, retrieved: July 5, 2016</ref>

'''Jacob Mafume''' is a Zimbabwean politician who is a member of the [[MDC Alliance]] and formerly with [[People's Democratic Party]] formerly the [[MDC Renewal Team]] party where he is the party spokesperson . He was elected mayor of [[Harare]] on 3 September 2020 to replace [[Herbert Gomba]] who was recalled from his position by MDC-T .

Jacob Mafume is a Zimbabwean politician who is a member of the MDC Alliance and formerly with People's Democratic Party formerly the MDC Renewal Team party where he is the party spokesperson. He was elected mayor of Harare on 3 September 2020 to replace Herbert Gomba who was recalled from his position by MDC-T.

Education

Jacob Mafume studied at Gokomere High School before enrolling at the University of Zimbabwe where he studied for a Bachelor of Law from 1996 to 2000.[1][2]

General Career

Mafume is a lawyer with Mapunga Bhatasara Attorneys.[2] He once worked for Retina Properties and Norwegian organisation Studentene og Akademikernes Internasjonale Hjelpefond.[1]

Political Career

Despite being a founding member of the original MDC[3] Mafume was expelled from the Movement for Democratic Change - Tsvangirayi (MDC-T) after he called called for the resignation of party leader Morgan Tsvangirai together with Elton Mangoma, Promise Mkwananzi and Last Maengahama.[4]

Mafume lost the Harare South Constituency in the 2013 elections. He is also a former University of Zimbabwe students’ union’s secretary general.[3] He holds the position of Deputy Secretary for Local Government in the MDC Alliance. He was elected Harare Mayor on 3 September 2020 replacing Herbert Gomba.[5]









