'''Jacob Mafume''' is a Zimbabwean politician who is a member of the [[MDC Alliance]] and formerly with [[People's Democratic Party]] formerly the [[MDC Renewal Team]] party where he was the party spokesperson. He was elected [[ Mayor of Harare]] on ''' 3 September 2020 ''' to replace [[Herbert Gomba]] who was recalled from his position by MDC-T.

Education

Jacob Mafume studied at Gokomere High School before enrolling at the University of Zimbabwe where he studied for a Bachelor of Law from 1996 to 2000.[1][2]

General Career

Mafume is a lawyer with Mapunga Bhatasara Attorneys.[2] He once worked for Retina Properties and Norwegian organisation Studentene og Akademikernes Internasjonale Hjelpefond.[1]

Political Career

Despite being a founding member of the original MDC[3] Mafume was expelled from the Movement for Democratic Change - Tsvangirayi (MDC-T) after he called called for the resignation of party leader Morgan Tsvangirai together with Elton Mangoma, Promise Mkwananzi and Last Maengahama.[4]

Mafume lost the Harare South Constituency in the 2013 elections. He is also a former University of Zimbabwe students’ union’s secretary general.[3] He holds the position of Deputy Secretary for Local Government in the MDC Alliance. He was elected councilor for Harare Ward 17 (Mt Pleasant) on an MDC Alliance ticket during the July 2018 elections. He was elected Harare Mayor on 3 September 2020 replacing Herbert Gomba.[5]

Arrest

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume was arrested by the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU) on 25 November 2020 for criminal abuse of office involving illegal parcelling of residential stands. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest saying he was detained at Rhodesville Police Station. It was said that Mafume was involved in the illegal parcelling of stands in Harare and is alleged to have unlawfully allocated residential stands to his sister and secretary. The stands are understood to be in Westlea, Harare.[6]

Picture Gallery

Jacob Mafume Harare Mayor

Mafume in Mayoral Gear









References







