Difference between revisions of "Jacob Mapfume"

Latest revision as of 07:08, 29 January 2021
In July 2018, Jacob Mapfume was elected to Ward 17 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 4602 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 17 Harare Municipality with 4602 votes, beating Evan Mawarire, independent with 2173 votes, Abiyudi Chikandamarango of Zanu PF with 1915 votes and John Morris of ZDU with 72 votes. [1]
Events
29 January 2021 - Suspended. [[1]]
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020