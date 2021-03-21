Jacob Moyana is a Zimbabwe Sungura musician known for his controversially double-meaning Shona lyrics which have vulgar connotations. He is known for his hit song Munotidako.

Background

His father and uncles were all musicians who played Mbira, Marimba and also guitars.[1]

Age

Jacob Moyana was born in 1980 at Daisy Hill in Chipinge.[1]

Career

In 2002 Moyana was in the band Tinashe Express which won the Chibuku Road to Fame competition. The band played traditional music and after recording many songs which failed to please both fans and promoters they changed style to Sungura and that’s when Ghetto Express was born.

Narrating how he composed the song Munotidako, Moyana said he had a dream one day whilst he was in Beitbridge. In the dream Moyana said he was singing the chorus and the trees and other plants in my dream would respond by jumping up and dancing along with him. He said:

"I was in Beitbridge one day when I dreamt singing the chorus to the song and the trees and other plants in my dream would respond by jumping up and dancing along with me. The dream was very vivid so I woke up and immediately started practising the song with my band and we sang it that very night to the delight of the crowd at the show."

[1]