Like Hopewell Chin'ono, the opposition politician was detained in the capital, Harare, on Monday in what critics said was a concerted move to stifle criticism of the government. Campaign group Amnesty accused Zimbabwean authorities of "misusing the criminal justice system to persecute journalists and activists" and said "the arrests of Hopewell Chin'ono and Jacob Ngarivhume are designed to intimidate".<ref name="bbc"> [https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-53477423], ''BBC News, Published: 20 July, 2020, Accessed: 20 July, 2020''</ref>

According to Chronicle, Jacob has been arrested on 20 July 2020 on charges of allegedly inciting public violence. In a statement, National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner [[Paul Nyathi]] confirmed the arrest.

Jacob Ngarivhume is a Zimbabwean politician and the leader of Transform Zimbabwe.

Background

Jacob Ngarivhume is married to Nyashadzashe Marufu Ngarivhume and together they have 3 children .[1] He comes from Bikita in Masvingo.[2] Ngarivhume was born to Daniel Ngarivhume and Esinathi Ngarivhume.

Education

He graduated from the University of Zimbabwe with an honours in mathematics and statistics.[1]

Career

In 1999 he set up the first branch of the MDC at the University of Zimbabwe.[1]

He is the founder and chairperson of the Voice for Democracy, a grassroots broad-based civic organisation founded in 2009, whose aim is to fight for justice and democracy. He was also chairperson of Prayer Network Zimbabwe, an interdenominational Christian organisation founded in 2010 to pray for the total transformation of Zimbabwe.[3]

Arrests

In July 2014, Ngarivhume was arrested under Public Order and Security Act (POSA) for allegedly holding illegal meetings in Harare and Gweru. They were released after being detained for four days.[4]

Allegations leveled against him were that he convened a public meeting on Saturday in the afternoon at a hall in Gweru’s Mkoba Stadium without fulfilling requirements of POSA which requires that organisations intending to hold public gatherings must first seek authority from the police.

However party spokesperson, Sungai Mazando said that the meeting was not a public one but was actually a closed door event where even members of the press were not allowed entry,

We were having a closed door meeting in Mkoba where we wanted to come up with mechanisms to set up structures in Gweru ahead of our planned congress to scheduled for end year. It was a meeting of only top leaders that is why no one was even clothed in party regalia. However, armed police stormed the meeting just when we had just started and arrested the party leader thereby disturbing all the proceedings. The incident is unfortunate especially in this era of a new constitution which gurantees freedom of assembly and association, themselves key factors in a democratic nation.

[5]

He was released and rearrested later in the day along with 13 party supporters who demonstrated outside the Gweru Central Police Station as Ngarivhume was being escorted to court. Ngarivhume held a similar meeting in Hatfield, Harare and police in Gweru were notified that there was a warrant of arrest was for him.

Transform Zimbabwe lawyer Reginald Chidawanyika confirmed the arrest,

The prosecutor indicated that he would proceed by way of summons since the investigations were incomplete. On our way back from court he was re-arrested with police indicating he was needed by Hatfield police (in Harare)

[6]

Transform Zimbabwe claimed Ngarivhume was forced by police in Nyanga to sign a warned-and-cautioned statement admitting to the charge of addressing an illegal public meeting. TZ spokesperson Sungai Mazando said Ngarivhume was charged with contravening Section 24(6) of the Public Order and Security Act (Posa) for addressing a church gathering at Holy Cross Church at Mangongondoza Township in Nyanga on June 18 2014.

Testimony Before the American Senate

In December of 2017 he was part of the MDC alliance delegation that appeared before a United States Congressional Committee on Foreign Relations in USA to appraise Americans on the situation in Zimbabwe.













References



