John Jacob Nzvede is a member of the Air Force of Zimbabwe where he is a Vice Air Marshal and Chief of Staff Supporting Services.

Career

In March 2015, Jacob Nzvede was promoted by Robert Mugabe from the rank of Air Commodore to the rank of Air Vice Marshal.[1]

On November 15, 2017, Jacob Nzvede accompanied Sibusiso Moyo when he delivered the statement that announced the November 2017 coup on ZBC.[2]