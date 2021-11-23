Difference between revisions of "Jacob Nzvede"
In March 2015, Jacob Nzvede was promoted by [[Robert Mugabe]] from the rank of Air Commodore to the rank of Air Vice Marshal.<ref name="ZON">[https://www.zimbabweonlinenews.com/%EF%BB%BFpresident-promotes-afz-officer-muringa/ President Promotes AFZ Officer Muringa], ''zimbabweonlinenews.com'', Published: March 14, 2015, Retrieved: November 23, 2021</ref>
==Role in [[November 2017 Coup]]==
==Role in [[November 2017 Coup]]==
On November 15, 2017, Jacob Nzvede accompanied [[Sibusiso Moyo]] when he delivered the [[The situation has moved to another level: SB Moyo Statement That Announced The November 2017 Coup|statement that announced the November 2017 coup]] on [[ZBC]].<ref name="H">Tendai Mugabe, [https://www.herald.co.zw/meet-sibusiso-b-moyothe-man-who-read-mugabe-the-riot-act/ Meet Sibusiso B. Moyo…The man who read Mugabe the riot act], ''The Herald'', Published: January 20, 2021, Retrieved: November 23, 2021</ref>
On November 15, 2017, Jacob Nzvede accompanied [[Sibusiso Moyo]] when he delivered the [[The situation has moved to another level: SB Moyo Statement That Announced The November 2017 Coup|statement that announced the November 2017 coup]] on [[ZBC]].<ref name="H">Tendai Mugabe, [https://www.herald.co.zw/meet-sibusiso-b-moyothe-man-who-read-mugabe-the-riot-act/ Meet Sibusiso B. Moyo…The man who read Mugabe the riot act], ''The Herald'', Published: January 20, 2021, Retrieved: November 23, 2021</ref>
|Jacob Nzvede
|Born
|John Jacob Nzvede
|Title
|Airforce of Zimbabwe Vice Air Marshal
|Term
|March 2015-
John Jacob Nzvede is a member of the Air Force of Zimbabwe where he is a Vice Air Marshal and Chief of Staff Supporting Services.
Career
In March 2015, Jacob Nzvede was promoted by Robert Mugabe from the rank of Air Commodore to the rank of Air Vice Marshal.[1]
Role in November 2017 Military Coup
On November 15, 2017, Jacob Nzvede accompanied Sibusiso Moyo when he delivered the statement that announced the November 2017 coup on ZBC.[2]
References
- ↑ President Promotes AFZ Officer Muringa, zimbabweonlinenews.com, Published: March 14, 2015, Retrieved: November 23, 2021
- ↑ Tendai Mugabe, Meet Sibusiso B. Moyo…The man who read Mugabe the riot act, The Herald, Published: January 20, 2021, Retrieved: November 23, 2021