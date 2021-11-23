|description= John Jacob Nzvede is a member of the Air Force of Zimbabwe where he is a Vice Air Marshal and Chief of Staff Supporting Services.

On November 15, 2017, Jacob Nzvede accompanied [[Sibusiso Moyo]] when he delivered the [[The situation has moved to another level: SB Moyo Statement That Announced The November 2017 Coup|statement that announced the November 2017 coup]] on [[ZBC]].<ref name="H">Tendai Mugabe, [https://www.herald.co.zw/meet-sibusiso-b-moyothe-man-who-read-mugabe-the-riot-act/ Meet Sibusiso B. Moyo…The man who read Mugabe the riot act], ''The Herald'', Published: January 20, 2021, Retrieved: November 23, 2021</ref>

In March 2015, Jacob Nzvede was promoted by [[Robert Mugabe]] from the rank of Air Commodore to the rank of Air Vice Marshal.<ref name="ZON">[https://www.zimbabweonlinenews.com/%EF%BB%BFpresident-promotes-afz-officer-muringa/ President Promotes AFZ Officer Muringa], ''zimbabweonlinenews.com'', Published: March 14, 2015, Retrieved: November 23, 2021</ref>

Career

