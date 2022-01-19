In July 2018, Jacobs Jagada was elected to Ward 13 Buhera RDC, for Zanu PF with 1531 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 13 Buhera RDC with 1531 votes, beating Lovemore Mutimba of MDC Alliance with 783 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]