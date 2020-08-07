Difference between revisions of "Jadiel Masunda"

In July 2018, Jadiel Masunda was elected to Ward 19 Zvimba RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 2265 votes.

2018 – elected to Ward 19 Zvimba RDC with 2265 votes, beating Desmond Chirema of MDC-Alliance with 437 votes, Sonny Banda of PRC with 260 votes and Charles Chatepa of NPF with 61 votes. [1]

