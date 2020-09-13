Difference between revisions of "Jah Child"

From Pindula
m (Text replacement - "{\|blank:class="pintablefloat".*\n\|\+\n\|-blank:class="pintablemore".*\n\|blank:.*blank:\|\n<rss .*<\/rss>(\n\n\[.*])?\n\|}" to "")
 
Line 58: Line 58:
 
*Hapana favour<ref name="facebook"/>
 
*Hapana favour<ref name="facebook"/>
  
== Award Nominations ==
+
==Award Nominations==
#Nominated for the 2014 Zimdancehall Awards- Zimdancehall Youngster Award.  
+
#Nominated for the 2014 Zimdancehall Awards- Zimdancehall Youngster Award.
 +
 
 +
==Arrest==
 +
Jah Child was arrested after he grabbed headlines for snatching and disappearing with the main trophy at the aborted Ghetto vs Ghetto clash held in August 2016. The remorseful chanter apologised for the moment of madness, exonerating event organiser Barbara Chikosi of Red Rose Entertainment of any wrong doing.<ref name="hmetro"> [https://www.hmetro.co.zw/jah-child-arrested/], ''H-Metro, Published: 10 August, 2016, Accessed: 13 September, 2020''</ref>
  
 
==Picture Gallery==
 
==Picture Gallery==

Latest revision as of 17:33, 13 September 2020

Jah Child
1016215 1506638846279724 784005733989419494 n 02.jpg
Background information
BornZimbabwe
GenresZimdancehall
Occupation(s)Zimdancehall Arist, Songwriter
Years active2014 to present



Jah Child is an upcoming Zimdancehall musician. He is one of the few youngsters who have managed to make an impact in the hotly contested industry in Zimbabwe.

Background

Jah Child grew up in Mbare where he also began his music career.[1]

Education

Jah Child attended Mbare High School in Harare.[1]

Music career

Jah Child started his music career in the Mbare suburb of Harare which has also produced some top notch artists such as Killer T. His first musical productions were with Chill Spot Records. In 2014, Jah Child had made an impact in the Zimdancehall music industry and he was nominated for the prestigious Zimdancehall Awards. He was nominated for the best Zimdancehall Youngster where he rubbed shoulders with the likes of Ras Pompy and Reflex Mausa. He also did some productions with Gunhill Studios in Mbare.[1]

Articles You Might Like

Discography

Some of the popular songs include;

  • Hapana favour[1]

Award Nominations

  1. Nominated for the 2014 Zimdancehall Awards- Zimdancehall Youngster Award.

Arrest

Jah Child was arrested after he grabbed headlines for snatching and disappearing with the main trophy at the aborted Ghetto vs Ghetto clash held in August 2016. The remorseful chanter apologised for the moment of madness, exonerating event organiser Barbara Chikosi of Red Rose Entertainment of any wrong doing.[2]

Picture Gallery

  • 1016215 1506638846279724 784005733989419494 n 01.jpg
  • 1016215 1506638846279724 784005733989419494 n 02.jpg
  • 1016215 1506638846279724 784005733989419494 n 04.jpg
  • 1016215 1506638846279724 784005733989419494 n 03.jpg

Videos

Jah Child at Gunhill Recording Studio - Mbare
Jah Child ft Tipsy- hapana favour (zimdancehall).
Jah Child and Ras Pompy at Knockout Records




References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 , About,Jah Child Facebook Page, retrieved:29 May 2015"
  2. [1], H-Metro, Published: 10 August, 2016, Accessed: 13 September, 2020
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Jah_Child&oldid=92315"