Jah Child was arrested after he grabbed headlines for snatching and disappearing with the main trophy at the aborted Ghetto vs Ghetto clash held in August 2016. The remorseful chanter apologised for the moment of madness, exonerating event organiser Barbara Chikosi of Red Rose Entertainment of any wrong doing.<ref name="hmetro"> [https://www.hmetro.co.zw/jah-child-arrested/], ''H-Metro, Published: 10 August, 2016, Accessed: 13 September, 2020''</ref>







Jah Child is an upcoming Zimdancehall musician. He is one of the few youngsters who have managed to make an impact in the hotly contested industry in Zimbabwe.

Background

Jah Child grew up in Mbare where he also began his music career.[1]

Education

Jah Child attended Mbare High School in Harare.[1]

Music career

Jah Child started his music career in the Mbare suburb of Harare which has also produced some top notch artists such as Killer T. His first musical productions were with Chill Spot Records. In 2014, Jah Child had made an impact in the Zimdancehall music industry and he was nominated for the prestigious Zimdancehall Awards. He was nominated for the best Zimdancehall Youngster where he rubbed shoulders with the likes of Ras Pompy and Reflex Mausa. He also did some productions with Gunhill Studios in Mbare.[1]

Discography

Some of the popular songs include;

Hapana favour[1]

Award Nominations

Nominated for the 2014 Zimdancehall Awards- Zimdancehall Youngster Award.

Arrest

Jah Child was arrested after he grabbed headlines for snatching and disappearing with the main trophy at the aborted Ghetto vs Ghetto clash held in August 2016. The remorseful chanter apologised for the moment of madness, exonerating event organiser Barbara Chikosi of Red Rose Entertainment of any wrong doing.[2]

Picture Gallery

Videos

Jah Child at Gunhill Recording Studio - Mbare

Jah Child ft Tipsy - hapana favour (zimdancehall).

Jah Child and Ras Pompy at Knockout Records













References