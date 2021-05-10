In May, Jah Master was unveiled as BancABC Zimbabwe’s brand ambassador for its local remittance service named [[City Hopper]]. He received a brand-new City Hopper-branded Toyota Allion as part of the assignation with BancABC to push the product to the market.<ref name="TSZ"> Jotham Gutsa, [https://www.thestandard.co.zw/2021/05/09/jah-master-scores-big/ Jah Master scores big], ''The Standard'', Published: May 9, 2021, Retrieved: May 10, 2021 </ref>

In September 2020, he collaborated with Tanzanian songbird [[Haitham Kim]] on the remix of the song ''Hello Mwari'' which was supported by the [[Passion Java]] Records label. The remix attracted a lot of interest and attention from the Zimbabwean music lovers.<ref name="earground">Plot Mhako, [https://earground.com/2020/09/10/hello-mwari-jah-masters-collabo-with-tanzanian-star-haitham-kim-an-instant-hit/], ''EarGround, Published: 10 September, 2020, Accessed: 10 September, 2020'' </ref>

Jah Master (Real name Rodney Mashandure) is a Zimdancehall artist known mostly his unusual dressing, chanting style as well as lyrics. He became popular in early 2019 with the "Takasangana Mutaundi". Jah Master had however been popular to Zimdancehall fans since as early as 2016. He started music around 2010 but it took a while for him to break into mainstream.

In August 2020, his song "Hello Mwari" featured on NashTV's Nash Nation Riddim 3 competition where artists were competing US $3,000. The song's popularity shot up gaining some 1 million views on YouTube within 2 weeks.

The song Hello Mwari became so popular on social media, it spawned a "Hello Mwari Challenge" where people would post videos of them lip-syncing the song. Jah Prayzah also posted a video of him singing the song.

In an interview in March 2019, he said that he had over 700 songs but had never considered compiling an album.

Collaboration

BancABC Zimbabwe

Discography

Singles

Hello Mwari Remix (2020)

Hello Mwari (2020)

Seka Hurema Wafa (2020)

Ndiri Mutadzi (2020)

Hondo (2020)

Ndichiripo (2020)

Mbanje (2019)

Ndozvitura (2019)

Dollar “Vatete Nemurora” (2019)

Mutaundi (2019)

Hwahwa (2019)

Tsamba (2019)

Bhurugwa rekwaNdunge (2019)

Videos

Hello Mwari video on nashTV







Seka Hurema Wafa Official Video







Dollar “Vatete Nemurora”







Mutaundi







Ndiri Mutadzi







Hello Mwari Remix

Pictures



Jah Master





Shirtless

With Dreadlock

With Red Car

Jah Master and DJ Fantan



Jah Master in suit

Hello Mwari

Jah Master - Hello Mwari video

Zvopera











Personal Life

Jah Master is married and has one son, named Tichafa. The identify of his wife is not available.

Paying Lobola (Bride Price)

The Hello Mwari hit-maker announced on his Instagram account on 11 October 2020 that he has paid lobola for his sweetheart. Jah Master posted pictures of the ceremony, which probably took place at the weekend captioned:

“First chapter takando roora for the brand kuti rive negwara (We went to pay the bride price to give identity to our brand). Thank you for the support we luv you of fans…May God bless you”.[3]

Jah Master (Centre)

Jah Master with family

At their in-laws



