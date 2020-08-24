|description=Jah Master (Real name Rodney Mashandure) is a Zimdancehall artist known for his popular songs Hello Mwari and Takansanga Mutaundi.

Jah Master (Real name Rodney Mashandure) is a Zimdancehall artist known mostly his unusual dressing, chanting style as well as lyrics. He became popular in early 2019 with the Takansanga Mutaundi. Jah Master had however been popular to Zimdancehall fans since as early as 2016. He started music around 2010.

In an interview in March 2019, he said that he had over 700 songs but had never considered compiling an album.

Trivia

He created the popular phrase in Zim "Hapana asingade lula lula".

Jah Master Music

Videos



































Pictures

Jah Master





Shirtless

With Dreadlock

With Red Car

Jah Master and DJ Fantan



Jah Master in suit

Hello Mwari

Jah Master - Hello Mwari video

Zvopera











Phone 0778 903 431 0776 939 644 0773 203 552

