==Videos==
{{#ev:youtube|https://youtu.be/GFXKM_nIMAk||||frame|}}<br /><br />
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4MobwWpS1w0|Hello Mwari video on [[nashTV]]|||frame|}}<br /><br />
{{#ev:youtube|https://youtu.be/Q38MHzpUauo|Seka Hurema Wafa Official Video|||frame|}}<br /><br />
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rwUys1HXReA|Dollar “Vatete Nemurora”|||frame|}}<br /><br />
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5k7yDTvQNs|Mutaundi |||frame|}}<br /><br />
{{#ev:youtube|https://youtu.be/4WKVb-rF-GQ|Ndiri Mutadzi|||frame|}}<br /><br />
==Pictures==
<gallery>
File:Jah Master Fashion.jpg|Jah Master
File:Jah Master Red Attire.jpg|
File:Jah Master Look.jpg|
File:Jah Master Shirtless.jpg|Shirtless
File:Jah Master Dread.jpg|With Dreadlock
File:Jah Master Red Car.jpg|With Red Car
File:Jah Master and Fantan.jpg| Jah Master and DJ Fantan
File:Jah Master Seated.jpg|
File:Jah Master in suit.jpg|Jah Master in suit
File:Jah Master - Hello Mwari.jpg| Hello Mwari
File:Jah Master Hello Zvopera Mwari Video.jpg|Jah Master - Hello Mwari video
File:Jah Master Hello Mwari Zvopera.jpg|Zvopera
File:Jah Master Hello Mwari Video.jpg|
File:Jah Master Hello Mwari.jpg|
File:Hello Mwari Jah Master Tsra marie.jpg|
File:Hello Mwari Jah Master Phone.jpg|
File:Hello Mwari Jah Master Video.jpg|
</gallery>
  
 
==Contacts==
*0778 903 431
*Phone
*0776 939 644
**0778 903 431
*0773 203 552
**0776 939 644
**0773 203 552
*Facebook:
**[https://www.facebook.com/Jah-Master-503843596401371 Facebook Page]
*Instagram
**https://www.instagram.com/jahmasterofficial630
  
 
==References==
 
<references />
[[Category:Zimdancehall Artists]]
 
[[Category:Musicians]]

Revision as of 14:01, 24 August 2020

Jah Master
Jah Master In Gear.jpg
BornRodney Mashandure
(1996-12-20) December 20, 1996 (age 23)
ResidenceChitungwiza
Known forZimdancehall Music

Jah Master (Real name Rodney Mashandure) is a Zimdancehall artist known mostly his unusual dressing, chanting style as well as lyrics. He became popular in early 2019 with the Takansanga Mutaundi. Jah Master had however been popular to Zimdancehall fans since as early as 2016. He started music around 2010.

In an interview in March 2019, he said that he had over 700 songs but had never considered compiling an album.

Trivia

  • He created the popular phrase in Zim "Hapana asingade lula lula".
Jah Master Music

Videos












Pictures

  • Jah Master

  • Jah Master Red Attire.jpg
  • Jah Master Look.jpg

  • Shirtless

  • With Dreadlock

  • With Red Car

  • Jah Master and DJ Fantan

  • Jah Master Seated.jpg

  • Jah Master in suit

  • Hello Mwari

  • Jah Master - Hello Mwari video

  • Zvopera

  • Jah Master Hello Mwari Video.jpg
  • Jah Master Hello Mwari.jpg
  • Hello Mwari Jah Master Tsra marie.jpg
  • Hello Mwari Jah Master Phone.jpg
  • Hello Mwari Jah Master Video.jpg

Contacts

  • Phone
    • 0778 903 431
    • 0776 939 644
    • 0773 203 552

References

