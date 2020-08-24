|
==Videos==
==Videos==
{{#ev:youtube|https://youtu.be/||||frame|}}<br /><br /
==Contacts==
==Contacts==
*0778 903 431
*0776 939 644
*0778 903 431
*0773 203 552
*0776 939 644
==References==
==References==
[[Category:Zimdancehall Artists]]
[[Category:Zimdancehall Artists]]
[[Category:Musicians]]
[[Category:Musicians]]
|Jah Master
|Born
|Rodney Mashandure
(1996-12-20) December 20, 1996 (age 23)
|Residence
|Chitungwiza
|Known for
|Zimdancehall Music
Jah Master (Real name Rodney Mashandure) is a Zimdancehall artist known mostly his unusual dressing, chanting style as well as lyrics. He became popular in early 2019 with the Takansanga Mutaundi. Jah Master had however been popular to Zimdancehall fans since as early as 2016. He started music around 2010.
In an interview in March 2019, he said that he had over 700 songs but had never considered compiling an album.
Trivia
- He created the popular phrase in Zim "Hapana asingade lula lula".
Videos
Pictures
-
Jah Master - Hello Mwari video
Contacts
- Phone
- 0778 903 431
- 0776 939 644
- 0773 203 552
References