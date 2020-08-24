Difference between revisions of "Jah Master"

'''Jah Master''' (Real name Rodney Mashandure)  is a Zimdancehall artist known mostly his unusual dressing, chanting style as well as lyrics. He became popular in early 2019 with the ''"Takansanga Mutaundi"''. Jah Master had however been popular to Zimdancehall fans since as early as 2016. He started music around 2010 but it took a while for him to break into mainstream.
In August 2020, his song ''"Hello Mwari"'' featured on NashTV's Nash Nation Riddim 3 competition where artists were competing US $3,000. The song's popularity shot up gaining some [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4MobwWpS1w0 1 million views on YouTube] within 2 weeks.
The song ''Hello Mwari'' became so popular on social media, it spawned a "Hello Mwari Challenge" where people would post videos of them lip-syncing the song. [[Jah Prayzah]] also posted a video of him singing the song.
  
 
==Trivia==
==Discography==
*He created the popular phrase in Zim "Hapana asingade lula lula".
===Singles===
*Hello Mwari (2020)
*Seka Hurema Wafa (2020)
*Ndiri Mutadzi (2020)
*Hondo (2020)
*Ndichiripo (2020)
*Mbanje (2019)
*Ndozvitura (2019)
*Dollar “Vatete Nemurora” (2019)
*Mutaundi (2019)
*Hwahwa (2019)
*Tsamba (2019)
*Bhurugwa rekwaNdunge (2019)
==Videos==
 
==Videos==
==Pictures==
 
==Pictures==
 
<gallery>
File:Jah Master Portrait.jpg|
 
File:Jah Master Fashion.jpg|Jah Master
 
File:Jah Master Fashion.jpg|Jah Master
 
File:Jah Master Red Attire.jpg|
 
File:Jah Master Red Attire.jpg|
Line 119: Line 136:
 
File:Jah Master Hello Mwari Video.jpg|
 
File:Jah Master Hello Mwari Video.jpg|
 
File:Jah Master Hello Mwari.jpg|
 
File:Jah Master Hello Mwari.jpg|
Jah_Master_In_Gear.jpg|
 
File:Hello Mwari Jah Master Tsra marie.jpg|
 
File:Hello Mwari Jah Master Tsra marie.jpg|
File:Hello Mwari Jah Master Phone.jpg|
 
 
File:Hello Mwari Jah Master Video.jpg|
 
File:Hello Mwari Jah Master Video.jpg|
 
</gallery>
 
</gallery>
  
==Contacts==
==Jah Master Contacts==
 
*Phone
 
*Phone
 
**0778 903 431
 
**0778 903 431
Line 134: Line 151:
  
 
*Instagram
 
*Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/jahmasterofficial630
**[https://www.instagram.com/jahmasterofficial630 Instagram Profile]
 +
 
*YouTube
 +
**[https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuHxN04Aj0bZzym8r1wmiZg YouTube Channel]
 +
 
==Personal Life==
Jah Master is married and has one son, named Tichafa. The identify of his wife is not available.
==References==
 
==References==
|keywords=jah Master, Zimdancehall,nash tv,hello mwari
 
|keywords=jah Master, Zimdancehall,nash tv,hello mwari
 
|description=Jah Master (Real name Rodney Mashandure) is a Zimdancehall artist known for his popular songs Hello Mwari and Takansanga Mutaundi.
 
|description=Jah Master (Real name Rodney Mashandure) is a Zimdancehall artist known for his popular songs Hello Mwari and Takansanga Mutaundi.
|image=Uploaded_file.png
|image=https://www.pindula.co.zw/File:Hello_Mwari_Jah_Master_Video.jpg
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Jah Master, Hello Mwari song
 
}}
 
}}
  
 
[[Category:Zimdancehall Artists]]
 
[[Category:Zimdancehall Artists]]
 
[[Category:Musicians]]
 
[[Category:Musicians]]

Jah Master
Hello Mwari Jah Master Phone.jpg
BornRodney Mashandure
(1996-12-20) December 20, 1996 (age 23)
ResidenceChitungwiza
Known forZimdancehall Music
ChildrenTichafa

Jah Master (Real name Rodney Mashandure) is a Zimdancehall artist known mostly his unusual dressing, chanting style as well as lyrics. He became popular in early 2019 with the "Takansanga Mutaundi". Jah Master had however been popular to Zimdancehall fans since as early as 2016. He started music around 2010 but it took a while for him to break into mainstream.

In August 2020, his song "Hello Mwari" featured on NashTV's Nash Nation Riddim 3 competition where artists were competing US $3,000. The song's popularity shot up gaining some 1 million views on YouTube within 2 weeks.

The song Hello Mwari became so popular on social media, it spawned a "Hello Mwari Challenge" where people would post videos of them lip-syncing the song. Jah Prayzah also posted a video of him singing the song.

In an interview in March 2019, he said that he had over 700 songs but had never considered compiling an album.

Discography

Singles

  • Hello Mwari (2020)
  • Seka Hurema Wafa (2020)
  • Ndiri Mutadzi (2020)
  • Hondo (2020)
  • Ndichiripo (2020)
  • Mbanje (2019)
  • Ndozvitura (2019)
  • Dollar “Vatete Nemurora” (2019)
  • Mutaundi (2019)
  • Hwahwa (2019)
  • Tsamba (2019)
  • Bhurugwa rekwaNdunge (2019)


Videos












Pictures

  • Jah Master Portrait.jpg

  • Jah Master

  • Jah Master Red Attire.jpg
  • Jah Master Look.jpg

  • Shirtless

  • With Dreadlock

  • With Red Car

  • Jah Master and DJ Fantan

  • Jah Master Seated.jpg

  • Jah Master in suit

  • Hello Mwari

  • Jah Master - Hello Mwari video

  • Zvopera

  • Jah Master Hello Mwari Video.jpg
  • Jah Master Hello Mwari.jpg
  • Jah Master In Gear.jpg
  • Hello Mwari Jah Master Tsra marie.jpg
  • Hello Mwari Jah Master Video.jpg

Jah Master Contacts

  • Phone
    • 0778 903 431
    • 0776 939 644
    • 0773 203 552

Personal Life

Jah Master is married and has one son, named Tichafa. The identify of his wife is not available.


References

