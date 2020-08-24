Difference between revisions of "Jah Master"
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
m
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
m (→Videos)
|(4 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 81:
|Line 81:
}}
}}
|−
'''Jah Master''' (Real name Rodney Mashandure) is a Zimdancehall artist known mostly his unusual dressing, chanting style as well as lyrics. He became popular in early 2019 with the ''Takansanga Mutaundi''. Jah Master had however been popular to Zimdancehall fans since as early as 2016. He started music around 2010 but it took a while for him to break into mainstream.
|+
'''Jah Master''' (Real name Rodney Mashandure) is a Zimdancehall artist known mostly his unusual dressing, chanting style as well as lyrics. He became popular in early 2019 with the ''Takansanga Mutaundi''. Jah Master had however been popular to Zimdancehall fans since as early as 2016. He started music around 2010 but it took a while for him to break into mainstream.
|−
In August 2020, his song "Hello Mwari" featured on NashTV's Nash Nation Riddim 3 competition where artists were competing US $3,000. The song's popularity shot up gaining some [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4MobwWpS1w0 1 million views on YouTube] within 2 weeks.
|+
In August 2020, his song "Hello Mwari"featured on NashTV's Nash Nation Riddim 3 competition where artists were competing US $3,000. The song's popularity shot up gaining some [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4MobwWpS1w0 1 million views on YouTube] within 2 weeks.
|−
The song Hello Mwari became so popular on social media, it spawned a "Hello Mwari Challenge" where people would post videos of them lip-syncing the song. [[Jah Prayzah]] also posted a video of him singing
|+
The song Hello Mwaribecame so popular on social media, it spawned a "Hello Mwari Challenge" where people would post videos of them lip-syncing the song. [[Jah Prayzah]] also posted a video of him singing .
In an interview in March 2019, he said that he had over 700 songs but had never considered compiling an album.
In an interview in March 2019, he said that he had over 700 songs but had never considered compiling an album.
|Line 105:
|Line 105:
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
==Videos==
==Videos==
|−
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4MobwWpS1w0|Hello Mwari video on [[nashTV]]
|+
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4MobwWpS1w0|Hello Mwari video on [[nashTV]]|frame|}}<br /><br />
|−
{{#ev:youtube|https://youtu.be/Q38MHzpUauo|Seka Hurema Wafa Official Video
|+
{{#ev:youtube|https://youtu.be/Q38MHzpUauo|Seka Hurema Wafa Official Video|frame|}}<br /><br />
|−
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rwUys1HXReA|Dollar “Vatete Nemurora”
|+
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rwUys1HXReA|Dollar “Vatete Nemurora”|frame|}}<br /><br />
|−
|−
|−
|−
|+
|+
==Pictures==
==Pictures==
|Line 146:
|Line 139:
</gallery>
</gallery>
|−
==Contacts==
|+
==Contacts==
*Phone
*Phone
**0778 903 431
**0778 903 431
|Line 157:
|Line 150:
**[https://www.instagram.com/jahmasterofficial630 Instagram Profile]
**[https://www.instagram.com/jahmasterofficial630 Instagram Profile]
|+
|+
|+
==Personal Life==
==Personal Life==
Revision as of 14:48, 24 August 2020
|Jah Master
|Born
|Rodney Mashandure
December 20, 1996
|Residence
|Chitungwiza
|Known for
|Zimdancehall Music
|Children
|Tichafa
Jah Master (Real name Rodney Mashandure) is a Zimdancehall artist known mostly his unusual dressing, chanting style as well as lyrics. He became popular in early 2019 with the "Takansanga Mutaundi". Jah Master had however been popular to Zimdancehall fans since as early as 2016. He started music around 2010 but it took a while for him to break into mainstream.
In August 2020, his song "Hello Mwari" featured on NashTV's Nash Nation Riddim 3 competition where artists were competing US $3,000. The song's popularity shot up gaining some 1 million views on YouTube within 2 weeks.
The song Hello Mwari became so popular on social media, it spawned a "Hello Mwari Challenge" where people would post videos of them lip-syncing the song. Jah Prayzah also posted a video of him singing the song.
In an interview in March 2019, he said that he had over 700 songs but had never considered compiling an album.
Contents
Discography
Singles
- Hello Mwari (2020)
- Seka Hurema Wafa (2020)
- Ndiri Mutadzi (2020)
- Hondo (2020)
- Ndichiripo (2020)
- Mbanje (2019)
- Ndozvitura (2019)
- Dollar “Vatete Nemurora” (2019)
- Mutaundi (2019)
- Hwahwa (2019)
- Tsamba (2019)
- Bhurugwa rekwaNdunge (2019)
Videos
Pictures
Jah Master Contacts
- Phone
- 0778 903 431
- 0776 939 644
- 0773 203 552
- Facebook:
- YouTube
Personal Life
Jah Master is married and has one son, named Tichafa. The identify of his wife is not available.