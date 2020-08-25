| birth_date = {{birth date |1996|12|20}}<!-- for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->

Jah Master (Real name Rodney Mashandure) is a Zimdancehall artist known mostly his unusual dressing, chanting style as well as lyrics. He became popular in early 2019 with the "Takansanga Mutaundi". Jah Master had however been popular to Zimdancehall fans since as early as 2016. He started music around 2010 but it took a while for him to break into mainstream.

In August 2020, his song "Hello Mwari" featured on NashTV's Nash Nation Riddim 3 competition where artists were competing US $3,000. The song's popularity shot up gaining some 1 million views on YouTube within 2 weeks.

The song Hello Mwari became so popular on social media, it spawned a "Hello Mwari Challenge" where people would post videos of them lip-syncing the song. Jah Prayzah also posted a video of him singing the song.

In an interview in March 2019, he said that he had over 700 songs but had never considered compiling an album.

Discography

Singles

Hello Mwari (2020)

Seka Hurema Wafa (2020)

Ndiri Mutadzi (2020)

Hondo (2020)

Ndichiripo (2020)

Mbanje (2019)

Ndozvitura (2019)

Dollar “Vatete Nemurora” (2019)

Mutaundi (2019)

Hwahwa (2019)

Tsamba (2019)

Bhurugwa rekwaNdunge (2019)





Videos

Hello Mwari video on nashTV







Seka Hurema Wafa Official Video







Dollar “Vatete Nemurora”







Mutaundi







Ndiri Mutadzi







Pictures



Jah Master





Shirtless

With Dreadlock

With Red Car

Jah Master and DJ Fantan



Jah Master in suit

Hello Mwari

Jah Master - Hello Mwari video

Zvopera











Personal Life

Jah Master is married and has one son, named Tichafa. The identify of his wife is not available.



