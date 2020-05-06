Difference between revisions of "Jailas Kachanga"

In July 2018, Jailas Kachanga was elected to Goromonzi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 2137 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Goromonzi RDC with 2137 votes, beating [Munyaradzi Mhembere] of MDC-Alliance with 613 votes.

Events

Further Reading

[1]

  1. 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020
