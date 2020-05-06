Difference between revisions of "Jailas Kachanga"
Latest revision as of 10:40, 6 May 2020
In July 2018, Jailas Kachanga was elected to Ward 18 Goromonzi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 2137 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 18 Goromonzi RDC with 2137 votes, beating Munyaradzi Mhembere of MDC-Alliance with 613 votes.
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020