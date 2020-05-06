Difference between revisions of "Jailas Kachanga"

From Pindula
(Created page with "In July 2018, '''Jailas Kachanga''' was elected to Goromonzi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 2137 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on his age, place of b...")
 
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
In July 2018, '''Jailas Kachanga''' was elected to [[Goromonzi RDC]], for Zanu-PF, with 2137 votes.  
+
In July 2018, '''Jailas Kachanga''' was elected to Ward 18 [[Goromonzi RDC]], for Zanu-PF, with 2137 votes.  
  
 
==Personal Details==
 
==Personal Details==
Line 8: Line 8:
  
 
==Service / Career==
 
==Service / Career==
2018 – elected to [[Goromonzi RDC]] with 2137 votes, beating [Munyaradzi Mhembere] of MDC-Alliance with 613 votes.  
+
2018 – elected to Ward 18 [[Goromonzi RDC]] with 2137 votes, beating [[Munyaradzi Mhembere]] of MDC-Alliance with 613 votes.
  
 
==Events==
 
==Events==
Line 15: Line 15:
 
<ref name="2018 Harmonised Elections Results"> [https://www.zec.org.zw/pages/election_results2018  2018 Harmonised Elections Results], ''Zimbabwe Electoral Commission'', Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020''</ref>
 
<ref name="2018 Harmonised Elections Results"> [https://www.zec.org.zw/pages/election_results2018  2018 Harmonised Elections Results], ''Zimbabwe Electoral Commission'', Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020''</ref>
  
[[Category:Elections, local government]]
 
 
[[Category:Elections, local government]]
 
[[Category:Elections, local government]]

Latest revision as of 10:40, 6 May 2020

In July 2018, Jailas Kachanga was elected to Ward 18 Goromonzi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 2137 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 18 Goromonzi RDC with 2137 votes, beating Munyaradzi Mhembere of MDC-Alliance with 613 votes.

Events

Further Reading

[1]

  1. 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Jailas_Kachanga&oldid=88223"