Difference between revisions of "Jainos Mudonhi"

In July 2018, Jainos Mudonhi was elected to Ward 10 Gutu RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1445 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 10 Gutu RDC with 1445 votes, beating Maynard Munyoro of MDC-Alliance with 340 votes and Stewart Madzivire, independent with 185 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]