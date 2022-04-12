|description= Jairos Tapera is a Zimbabwean football coach. He is the current coach of Triangle United Football Club in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League.

[[File:Jairos Tapera.jpg|thumb|right|Jairos Tapera]] '''Jairos Tapera''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] football coach. He is the current coach of Triangle United Football Club in the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]] .

Jairos Tapera

Jairos Tapera is a Zimbabwean football coach. He is the current coach of Triangle United Football Club in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League.

Background

Children

Jairos Tapera has two children.[1]

Career

In February 2018, Swazi club Black Leopards have appointed Jairos Tapera as their head coach. Tapera took over from Sello Chokoe, who led Leopards towards the end of the 2017 season following the resignation of Kosta Papic. Papic had replaced Major David Bright at the National First Division outfit. Prior to joining Black Leopards, Tapera served as the Zimbabwe Under-20 head coach, leading the team to the second round of qualifiers for the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.[2].

In March 2019, Tapera was appointed as TelOne Football Club head coach taking over from Joel Lupahla, who was made the club's technical manager. TelOne said they had made the appointment to comply with regulations since Lupahla did not have the mandatory CAF A coaching badge to coach a top-flight team.[3]

Tapera was fired by TelOne in the middle of the 2019 season. In January 2020, Jairos Tapera was hired as Black Rhinos Football Club manager ahead of the 2020 Castle Lager Premiership football season.[4]

Tapera also coached Shabanie Mine and FC Platinum.

In July 2017, Tapera was fired by Yadah FC. In 2018, through his lawyer, Jackson Mpopera of Saratoga Makusi Law Chambers Tapera demanded $74 000 as part of contractual and terminal benefits. According to a letter of demand written by the law firm dated 30 November 2017, Tapera's contract with Yadah was supposed to run until December 2019. Tapera's lawyers said the club had to pay terminal benefits due to the coach after they fired him.

In a schedule attached to the letter, Tapera was demanding $43 500 in outstanding salary arrears dues from August 2017 to December 2019 as he earned $1 500 a month, $14 500 for accommodation expenses between February 2017 and December 2019.

He also said he was also owed $10 500 in school fees allowances for his two children which he was entitled to as part of his contract for 2017, additionally, he was claiming $4 000, for refreshments, winning bonuses for six games at $1 200 and $800 winning bonuses for games after July 2017 and lastly drawn matches bonuses for eight games.[1]

In January 2022, Jairos Tapera was announced as Triangle United Football Club new head coach. Tapera joined the club from Black Rhinos where he was the technical advisor. He replaced Taurai Mangwiro.[5]