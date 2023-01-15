Pindula

'''Jaison Muvhevhi''' is a former [[CID]] officer and alleged murderer who is currently a fugitive from the [[Zimbabwe Republic Police]] in Zimbabwe. He is alleged to have murdered 3 people in one day in the [[Hwedza]] area in the country in January 2023.
  
  

Jaison Muvhevhi
Jason Muvhevhi
NationalityZimbabwe
CitizenshipZimbabwe
OccupationGold Mining Entrepreneur
Known forMurdering 3 people in early January

