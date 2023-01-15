* Crispen Mubvana - a self-styled prophet and leader of a [[Mapostori]] sect, Mubvana was shot and killed by Muvhevhi on 13 January 2023 at his church gathering Mubvana and died immediately.

* Detective Constable Mugova - was shot on 13 January in the company of Maxwell Hove and other officers. He was injured and hospitalised.

* Detective Constable Mugova - was shot at on 13 January in the company of Maxwell Hove and other officers. He was injured and hospitalised.

* Inspector Maxwell Hove - shot and killed on 13 January 2023 in Wedza in a shootout after attempting to arrest Muvhevhi.

* Inspector Maxwell Hove - shot and killed on 13 January 2023 in Wedza in a shootout after attempting to arrest Muvhevhi.

On the next day, Police announced that Muvhevhi had been intercepted in [[Rusape]] in the Chiduku area and that he had managed to escape arrest after a shootout with the police. Muvhevhi was reported to have abandoned his Toyota Allion vehicle and escaped on foot.

On 13 January it was reported news outlets reported that 3 people had been murdered in the Wedza area and that the murderer was on the run.

On 13 January it was reported news outlets reported that 3 people had been murdered in the Wedza area and that the murderer was on the run.

Jaison Muvhevhi is a former CID officer and alleged murderer who is currently a fugitive from the Zimbabwe Republic Police in Zimbabwe. He is alleged to have murdered 3 people in one day in the Wedza area in the country in January 2023. The people he murdered were the ZRP Officer in Charge for Wedza, a local apostolic faith prophet, and another person.

Events

Friday, 13 January Murders

On 13 January it was reported news outlets reported that 3 people had been murdered in the Wedza area and that the murderer was on the run.

On the same day, ZRP released a statement that read:

SHOOTING OF FOUR PEOPLE IN WEDZA The Zimbabwe Republic Police is urgently appealing for information which may immediately lead to the arrest of a suspect who is driving a Toyota Allion, new shape, white in colour, registration number AFW 7641. The suspect went to an apostolic sect church gathering in Wedza today at 1430 hours and fatally shot dead a prophet. He then pounced on police officers who had reacted to the shooting and suddenly shot dead Officer in Charge Wedza and another policeman (who is critically injured). The suspect drove his vehicle and went to Mukamba Business Centre where he shot another person dead and drove away. The suspect is currently on the run and the public is urged to approach him with extreme caution. The public is urged to report at any nearest police station possible location of the suspect or contact National Complaints Desk number 0242 703631 or WhatsApp number 0712800197 or Mashonaland East Operations number 06523 20581 (NYATHI. P) Assistant Commissioner Senior Staff Officer (Press and Public Relations) to the Commissioner General of Police Police General Headquarters

Saturday, 14 January Murders

On the next day, Police announced that Muvhevhi had been intercepted in Rusape in the Chiduku area and that he had managed to escape arrest after a shootout with the police. Muvhevhi was reported to have abandoned his Toyota Allion vehicle and escaped on foot.





Identity of his victims