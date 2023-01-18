Jaison Muvhevhi is a former CID officer and alleged murderer. He is alleged to have murdered 3 people in one day in the Wedza area in the country in January 2023. The people he murdered were the ZRP Officer in Charge for Wedza, a local apostolic faith prophet, and a bar tender.

Muvhevhi was arrested on the morning of Monday, 16 January 2023 after being on the run for 3 days.

Events

Friday, 13 January Murders

On 13 January for reasons yet unclear, Jaison Muvhevhi drove to a Mapostori church shrine where his mother was in attendance together with other congregants.

At the shrine, after initially, he shot the prophet and leader of the shrine, Chrispen Kaneritsine, at close range killing him immediately.

Witnesses at the church claim that his mother, shocked at the murder, retorted "What have you done my son?"

Muvhevhi then told the church gathering to leave the shrine. He later proceeded to Wedza town where he was intercepted by the police but he shot and killed the police Officer in Charge, Inspector Maxwell Hove. He also shot and injured another officer.

After the incident, he escaped and went to a shopping centre where he shot and killed a male shop attendant. It is not clear what his reasons were.

Chrispen Kanerutsine was murdered on 13 January at a church shrine by Muvhevhi

ZRP later released a statement:

SHOOTING OF FOUR PEOPLE IN WEDZA The Zimbabwe Republic Police is urgently appealing for information which may immediately lead to the arrest of a suspect who is driving a Toyota Allion, new shape, white in colour, registration number AFW 7641. The suspect went to an apostolic sect church gathering in Wedza today at 1430 hours and fatally shot dead a prophet. He then pounced on police officers who had reacted to the shooting and suddenly shot dead Officer in Charge Wedza and another policeman (who is critically injured). The suspect drove his vehicle and went to Mukamba Business Centre where he shot another person dead and drove away. The suspect is currently on the run and the public is urged to approach him with extreme caution. The public is urged to report at any nearest police station possible location of the suspect or contact National Complaints Desk number 0242 703631 or WhatsApp number 0712800197 or Mashonaland East Operations number 06523 20581 (NYATHI. P) Assistant Commissioner Senior Staff Officer (Press and Public Relations) to the Commissioner General of Police Police General Headquarters

Saturday, 14 January Shootout & Escape

The abandoned Toyota Allion that Jaison Muvhevhi was traveling in. He abandoned the in Rusape following a shootout with the police and escaped on foot.

On the next day, Police announced that Muvhevhi had been intercepted in Rusape in the Chiduku area and that he had managed to escape arrest after a shootout with the police. Muvhevhi was reported to have abandoned his Toyota Allion vehicle and escaped on foot.

The police recovered a firearm he had stolen the previous day after shooting a police officer dead.

Monday, 16 January Arrest In Mozambique

Jaison Muvhevhi was arrested on the morning of 16 November in Mozambique. He had crossed into the country after being on the run since the Saturday shootout.

Jaison Muvhevhi, pictured in handcuffs on 16 January 2023

Muvhevhi was arrested by Mozambican police in the Manica Province just a few minutes after crossing into the country.[1]

Video of arrest

Identity of his victims

Inspector Maxwell Hove (aged 43) - shot and killed on 13 January 2023 in Wedza in a shootout after attempting to arrest Muvhevhi.

Detective Constable Mugova - was shot on 13 January in the company of Maxwell Hove and other officers. He was injured and hospitalised.

Crispen Mubvana Kanerusine (aged 62) - a self-styled prophet and leader of a Mapostori sect, Mubvana was shot and killed by Muvhevhi on 13 January 2023 at his church gathering Mubvana and died immediately.

*Munashe Mujanhi (aged 20) - a bartender in Wedza