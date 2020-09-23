Difference between revisions of "Jakatira Lovemore Makuyana"

In July 2018, Jakatira Lovemore Makuyana was elected to Ward 1 Zaka RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 945 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 1 Zaka RDC with 945 votes, beating Method Gwangwava of MDC-Alliance with 335 votes, Liberty Munyai of NPF with 19 votes and Nicholas Michael Mutamba or PRC with 6 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

