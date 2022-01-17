Difference between revisions of "James Bassopo-Moyo"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''James Peter Bassopo-Moyo''' was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in '''1980'''. ==Personal Details== '''Born''': '''9 September 1922''', Driefon...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 13:12, 17 January 2022
James Peter Bassopo-Moyo was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.
Personal Details
Born: 9 September 1922, Driefontein Gweru.
Marriage: to Stella Maris Sibanda Asah, with five children.
School / Education
Teachers qualification.
Student of Law (International Law, Prison Law, Private Land Law) while in detention.
Service / Career
1980 - elected House of Assembly, Zanu PF, for Victoria Province Masvingo. [1]
1981 - Deputy Speaker.
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 13 January 2022