James Peter Bassopo-Moyo was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.

Personal Details

Born: 9 September 1922, Driefontein Gweru.

Marriage: to Stella Maris Sibanda Asah, with five children.



School / Education

Teachers qualification.

Student of Law (International Law, Prison Law, Private Land Law) while in detention.



Service / Career

1980 - elected House of Assembly, Zanu PF, for Victoria Province Masvingo. [1]

1981 - Deputy Speaker.



Events

Further Reading