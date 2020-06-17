Difference between revisions of "James Hombe"

In July 2018, James Hombe was elected to Ward 2 Mhondoro Ngezi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 737 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 2 Mhondoro Ngezi RDC with 737 votes, beating Nobert Mushayiki of PRC with 66 votes and Tadios Jakata of ZIPP with 52 votes. [1]

