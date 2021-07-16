James Jonga was the permanent secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet in charge of the District Development Fund and related infrastructure development. Jonga died on 16 July 2021.

Education

James Jonga had a Bachelor of Administration degree, a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and a Master of Science in International Relations.[1]

Career

Jonga was the director of Operations in the District Development Fund before assuming the Director-General position in 1991. James Jonga was appointed permanent secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet in charge of the District Development Fund and related infrastructure development by Robert Mugabe in 2014 following the retirement of Edward Ndoro.[1]