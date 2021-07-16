|description= James Jonga was the permanent secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet in charge of the District Development Fund and related infrastructure development. Jonga died on 16 July 2021.

Within a few minutes, a crowd had gathered to witness the scuffle.<ref name="NZ"> Anna Chibamu, [https://www.newzimbabwe.com/suspected-car-thief-caught-red-handed-bashed-by-mob/ Suspected car thief caught red-handed, bashed by mob], ''NewZimbabwe.com'', Published: August 6, 2019, Retrieved: July 16, 2021</ref>

The incident happened just outside a Cabs banking hall corner Simon Muzenda and Central Avenue in Harare’s CBD. Witnesses said Tuwara wrestled with Jonga’s assistant who first saw the incident while parked in another vehicle close by.

In August 2019, a thief Blessing Tuwara was caught trying to drive off in a VX V8 Toyota Land Cruiser belonging to James Jonga.

Jonga was the director of Operations in the District Development Fund before assuming the Director-General position in 1991. James Jonga was appointed permanent secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet in charge of the District Development Fund and related infrastructure development by [[Robert Mugabe]] in 2014 following the retirement of [[Edward Ndoro]].<ref name="H"/>

Education

James Jonga had a Bachelor of Administration degree, a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and a Master of Science in International Relations.[1]

Career

Jonga was the director of Operations in the District Development Fund before assuming the Director-General position in 1991. James Jonga was appointed permanent secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet in charge of the District Development Fund and related infrastructure development by Robert Mugabe in 2014 following the retirement of Edward Ndoro.[1]

Attempt Car Theft

