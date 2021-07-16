Difference between revisions of "James Jonga"
'''James Jonga''' was the permanent secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet in charge of the District Development Fund and related infrastructure development. Jonga died on 16 July 2021.
Revision as of 07:44, 16 July 2021
James Jonga
|In office
14 June 2014 – 15 July 2021
|Preceded by
|Edwin Ndoro
|Personal details
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwean
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
James Jonga was the permanent secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet in charge of the District Development Fund and related infrastructure development. Jonga died on 16 July 2021.
Education
James Jonga had a Bachelor of Administration degree, a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and a Master of Science in International Relations.[1]
Career
Jonga was the director of Operations in the District Development Fund before assuming the Director-General position in 1991. James Jonga was appointed permanent secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet in charge of the District Development Fund and related infrastructure development by Robert Mugabe in 2014 following the retirement of Edward Ndoro.[1]
Attempt Car Theft
In August 2019, a thief Blessing Tuwara was caught trying to drive off in a VX V8 Toyota Land Cruiser belonging to James Jonga.
The incident happened just outside a Cabs banking hall corner Simon Muzenda and Central Avenue in Harare’s CBD. Witnesses said Tuwara wrestled with Jonga’s assistant who first saw the incident while parked in another vehicle close by.
Within a few minutes, a crowd had gathered to witness the scuffle.[2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Lloyd Gumbo, President makes senior appointments, The Herald, Published: June 28, 2014, Retrieved: July 16, 2021
- ↑ Anna Chibamu, Suspected car thief caught red-handed, bashed by mob, NewZimbabwe.com, Published: August 6, 2019, Retrieved: July 16, 2021