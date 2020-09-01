Difference between revisions of "James Magavadani"

In July 2018, James Magavadani was elected to Ward 32 Chivi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 963 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 32 Chivi RDC with 963 votes, beating Samson Maturure of MDC-Alliance with 267 votes and Miero Mahlara, independent with 154 votes. [1]

