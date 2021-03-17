On 17 March 2021, Makore and [[Obert Gutu]] joined Zanu PF. The two met [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] and [[Constantino Chiwenga]] at [[State House]] in [[Harare]]. The meeting was also attended by Zanu PF national chair [[Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri]], [[Ezra Chadzamira]] and [[Lovemore Matuke]]. Prior to joining Zanu PF, Makore and Gutu had served as members of the MDC-T.<ref name="H">Farirai Machivenyika, [https://www.herald.co.zw/just-in-obert-gutu-and-james-makore-join-zanu-pf/ JUST IN: Obert Gutu and James Makore join Zanu-pf], ''The Herald'', Published: March 17, 2021, Retrieved: March 17, 2021</ref>

On 17 March 2021, Makore and [[Obert Gutu]] joined Zanu PF. The two met [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] and [[Constantino Chiwenga]] at [[State House]] in [[Harare]]. The meeting was also attended by Zanu PF national chair [[Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri]], [[Ezra Chadzamira]] and [[Lovemore Matuke]]. Prior to joining Zanu PF, Makore and Gutu had served as members of the MDC-T.<ref name="H">Farirai Machivenyika, [https://www.herald.co.zw/just-in-obert-gutu-and-james-makore-join-zanu-pf/ JUST IN: Obert Gutu and James Makore join Zanu-pf], ''The Herald'', Published: March 17, 2021, Retrieved: March 17, 2021</ref>