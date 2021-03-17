James Makore is a Zimbabwean politician. On 17 March 2021, Makore joined Zanu-PF having served as a member of the MDC-T.

Career

On 17 March 2021, Makore and Obert Gutu joined Zanu PF. The two met Emmerson Mnangagwa and Constantino Chiwenga at State House in Harare. The meeting was also attended by Zanu PF national chair Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Ezra Chadzamira and Lovemore Matuke. Prior to joining Zanu PF, Makore and Gutu had served as members of the MDC-T.[1]

In April 2020, Makore together with Gift Chimanikire, Cephas Makuyana among others left Nelson Chamisa's MDC Alliance for the then Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T.[2] As Senator for Harare, Makore chaired the Portfolio Committee on Women, Gender and Community Development and the Thematic Committee on Gender.[3]